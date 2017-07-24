× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Lower temperatures and lower humidity!

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

We are now officially on the downside of summer!

Sunday is historically the end of our hottest period of the year.

And, as if on cue, temperatures will be dropping through most of the work week. A cold front will cross the region this evening. Behind that front, our winds will shift to the north and northeast.

That means temperatures mainly in the 80s this week!

It looks like we will also be mainly dry, with just a slight chance for a shower on Wednesday.

But by Friday, with an approaching storm system, we move into more unsettled weather. We will have a good chance of showers and storms each day from Friday into at least early next week.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

2000 F0 Tornado: Virginia Beach

2000 Flash Flooding: Southeast Virginia

