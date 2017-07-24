Oklahoma teacher panhandles for school supplies

TULSA, Okla. — Photos of an elementary school teacher in Oklahoma panhandling for school supplies have gone viral.

Teresa Danks is a third-grade teacher at Tulsa Public Schools who said her salary is $35,000 and she spends $2,000 to $3,000 on supplies for her students because of budget cuts, KOKI reports.

“It all adds up week after week and month after month,” Danks said. “So, it’s a huge need.”

Danks held up a sign that said, “Teacher needs school supplies! Anything helps. Thank you.” The photo has since been shared all over social media.

According to KOKI, Danks made $55 in six minutes Tuesday. And since her story has gone viral, local businesses have donated things such as gift cards to help her with supplies.

A GoFundMe page was set up that has raised more than $3,000 in three days.

Danks said she hopes other teachers will join her and asks people to donate to schools because other teachers are likely in similar situations.