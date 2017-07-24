Officer-involved shooting of Norfolk teen accused of stabbing mom ruled justified

NORFOLK, Va. – After reviewing evidence, the Commonwealth’s Attorney says an officer-involved shooting that happened on July 20, 2016 was justified.

“I find the use of force through discharge of a firearm by Officer Kiene was appropriate and justified response,” the Commonwealth’s Attorney said.

The teen was shot while Norfolk officers were responding to reports of a stabbing on the 2300 Block of Maltby Avenue.

After a preliminary investigation, police say a woman’s 15-year-old son stabbed her inside the residence and set fire to the apartment complex.

Police were called to Maltby Avenue around 3:45 a.m. Investigators say when police got to the scene, the teen came out of the home and toward them with a knife. The officer initially backed away from the man and gave verbal commands for him to stop. The teen continued to charge at the officer with the knife and officers shot him.

Officers performed first aid on the suspect and treated his gunshot wounds until paramedics arrived.

The mother was able to escape and sustained a significant stab wound. She was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The teen was charged with one count of malicious wounding, arson and threaten to bomb/burn/destroy. After several mental health evaluations, he was found not competent to stand trial. On July 17, 2017, the court found him incompetent and committed him to a juvenile psychiatric residential treatment program.