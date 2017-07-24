Off-duty Chesapeake Police officer killed in weekend pedestrian crash; Driver arrested

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A fatal pedestrian crash that killed an off-duty Chesapeake Police officer on Saturday night is under investigation.

The crash happened just after 10:30 pm on Cedar Road in the Cedar Lakes area.

The off-duty officer was pronounced deceased at the scene. He has been identified as 45-year-old Eddit Ufret. He had been employed as an officer with the Chesapeake Police Department since December 2014.

Chesapeake Police say he was crossing the road at the intersection with some friends when he was hit in the westbound lane.

The driver of the vehicle, 72-year-old William Johnson, was charged with DUI – Involuntary Manslaughter.

The crash remains under investigation.

