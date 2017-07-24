Norfolk student achieves perfect ACT score

NORFOLK, Va. – Schaefer LaBrie, a senior at Granby High School, has earned a perfect ACT composite score of 36.

Less than one-tenth of one percent of students who take the ACT earn a top score.

In 2016, only 2,235 out of nearly 2.1 million graduates who took the ACT earned a composite score of 36.

The ACT consists of tests in English, mathematics, reading and science, scored on a scale of 1–36. A composite score is the average of the four test scores.

Some students also take the optional ACT writing test, but that test is reported separately and is not included within the composite score. ACT test scores are accepted by all major U.S. colleges.