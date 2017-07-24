Man suffers non-life threatening injuries in Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon.

The shooting was reported around 4 p.m. when a call was received about the incident in the area of North King Street and Rip Rap Road.

When officers got there another call was received about a walk-in gunshot victim at the Sentara Careplex.

A 27-year-old man was suffering multiple gunshot wounds and was treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The victim was shot by a suspect known to the man and police said they are still investigating the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Police have not said if anyone is in custody at this time.

If you have any information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.