Man killed in single-vehicle crash on I-64 in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. – A 21-year-old man was killed early Sunday in a crash on I-64 in James City County, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say a 2001 Ford Escape driven by 22-year-old Christian Medina-Rodriguez was traveling eastbound on I-64 when he lost control and over-corrected, causing the vehicle to overturn onto the passenger side and hit a tree.

The passenger, 21-year-old Axel Gabriel Quintana Cruz, died at the scene.

Medina-Rodriguez was flown to MCV in Richmond with life threatening injuries.

It is unknown at this time if alcohol was a factor in the crash.