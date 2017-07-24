Cowboys cut Virginia native Lucky Whitehead after reported arrest in home state

OXNARD, Calif. – Cowboys receiver Lucky Whitehead, a Manassas native, was released on the team’s first day of on-field activities during training camp.

In a story first reported by TMZ, Whitehead was arrested in Woodbridge, VA early in the morning of June 22nd. Whitehead was arrested for allegedly stealing from a WAWA and later charged with larceny. He failed to report for his July 6th court date, causing a warrant for his arrest to be issued.

Lucky Whitehead has been released — Nick Eatman (@nickeatman) July 24, 2017

Whitehead failed to notify the team about his incident. Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said he didn’t learn of the arrest until Monday morning. Prior to the team’s afternoon practice in Oxnard, CA, Dallas informed Whitehead he’d been cut despite his agent’s claims the receiver was not in Virginia at the time of the incident.