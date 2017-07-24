$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Two lucky people have BOTH won $1 million prizes in Virginia Lottery drawings!

The Virginia Lottery says someone who purchased a ticket in Richmond won $1 million in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing. Then, on Saturday, someone who purchased a ticket in Williamsburg won $1 million in the Powerball drawing!

The Richmond ticket was purchased at Corner Mart located at 4027 West Broad Street and the Williamsburg ticket was purchased at Terrace Grocery, located at 1102 Penniman Road.

Both tickets matched the first five winning numbers in their drawing and missed the Mega Ball number or Powerball number.

The winning Mega Millions numbers from Friday, July 21 were: 18-31-36-50-74, Mega Ball 10.

The winning Powerball numbers from Saturday, July 22 were: 5-32-44-53-60, Powerball 9.

Whoever has these tickets has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize. The Lottery advises that before doing anything else, the winners should immediately sign the back of the ticket to establish ownership. When the person is ready to claim the million-dollar prize, he or she should contact the Virginia Lottery.

The stores each will receive a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday nights at 11:00. Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays.