PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police are investigating a robbery that happened at Hot Zone, located at 2616 Airline Blvd.

The call came in Sunday at 1:44 a.m.

Authorities say the robber was armed, but no one was injured.

If you have any information that might help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Download the News 3 app for updates.