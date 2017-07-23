Local woman taking action for foster children after losing close friend

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – A local woman is taking action in honor of her friend, taken too soon.

Ashley Russo fondly remembers Anne Marie Pruitt, a woman hit and killed by a truck earlier this year. The two women were friends, on a mission to end hardships for foster children.

“When we heard about it (this charity) we knew we wanted to do more than write a check, we wanted to be hands on,” said Russo.

She and Anne Marie had a plan to collect items for Comfort Cases, a nonprofit that provides backpacks, duffel bags and necessary items to children in the foster care system.

Many go from home to home with nothing but a trash bag holding their belongings. Russo said she and Pruitt were heartbroken and wanted to take action for these kids.

Russo said, “At the end of the day we all have a soft spot for children so I can’t think of a better thing to donate my time to.”

Now with the memory of her dear friend guiding her, Russo is all the more dedicated to the cause that both women wanted to support.

“She touched so many lives while she was here and we can continue to touch and change the lives of these kids,” said Russo.

Sharing her mission on Facebook, Russo said the response has been overwhelming and businesses are willing to hold collection sites at their offices.

Donation boxes are located all over Hampton Roads:

Chesapeake Hot Yoga: 517 Kempsvillem Rd, Chesapeake, va

Linxx academy: 1320 Kempsville Rd, Virginia Beach Va

Epps Financial :618 Prosperity Way, Chesapeake, VA

Mcdonald Monterrori: 4200 Granby Street

The Wave: 4107 Colley Ave

Changes Salon: 222 W. 2q1st st. Norfolk, Va.

Footnotes School of Dance: 921 S Church St. Smithfield, VA

Affordable Dentures: 2999 Corporate Ln, Suffolk. VA

Bell Isle Beach Club and Marina: 2 Bells Island Dr, Hampton Va.

Wine and Cake Hobbies: 6527 Tidewater Dr. Norfolk, VA

Cozzy Comedy Club: 9700 Warrick Blvd. Newport News, Virginia

State Farm: Cedar Rd. Cheaepake, VA

Escape Room: 408 Investors Pace, Virginia Beach, VA. R

I Fly: 2412 Pacific Ave, Viriginia Beach, VA.

AJ Gators: 13609 Carrollton Blvd #6, Carrollton, VA 23314

Items needed include: (must be new)

Pajamas

Backpacks/duffel bags

Toiletries

Books

Crayons

Coloring books

A.J Gators is holding a fundraising event on Tuesday from 6-9 p.m. A portion of the proceeds go to Comfort Cases but donations can be made in cash as well.