× First Warning Forecast: Isolated storms possible Monday afternoon

Showers and storms will linger overnight. Lows will vary throughout the 70s.

Another hot day on tap to start the work week. A weakening cold front will push through on Monday. Carolina and far southeast Virginia will have the best chance to see some showers and storms. It won’t be as hot, but highs will mainly be in the 90s with heat index values near 100. The front will stall over Carolina on Tuesday, with just a chance of afternoon storms there. Temperatures will be closer to seasonable, in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Wednesday is looking to be the pick of the entire week! Highs in the mid 80s, with lower humidity and mostly dry conditions. Another front will approach on Friday, bringing a chance of showers and storms.

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms (30%). Lows in the 70s. Winds: SW around 10 mph.

Tomorrow: A mix of sun and clouds. An isolated shower or storm possible in the afternoon. Highs in the low and mid 90s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and storms (30%). Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity

