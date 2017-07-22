Woman dies in Currituck County crash

CURRITUCK COUNTY, Va. – A woman is dead following a head-on collision that happened Friday evening, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

A vehicle traveling northbound in the 3800 block of Caratoke Highway ran off the road, drove back onto the road and struck a vehicle head-on.

Officials say a man and a woman were in the vehicle that was hit head-on. The woman died at the scene and the man had minor injuries.

The car that struck the other vehicle overturned as a result of the collision. The driver has minor injuries.

No charges have been filed at this time.