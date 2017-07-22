Virginia Beach, Newport News Public Schools hiring for several positions

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Virginia Beach City Public Schools and Newport News Public Schools are hiring.

Virginia Beach City Public Schools is hiring bus drivers, bus assistants and substitute drivers.

VBCPS has approximately 650 buses on the road each school day and is seeking at least 80 new bus drivers to cover routes for the new school year.

Those interested must apply online and applicants will be contacted to participate in both classroom and behind-the-wheel training. Applicants must successfully complete training and earn a Virginia commercial driver’s license (CDL) before they are eligible to drive for VBCPS.

A link to the division’s online application system is available at www.vbschools.com/hr. Applicants with questions should contact the Office of Transportation Services at 757-263-1545 (extension 1) or email cris.sprouse@vbschools.com.

Newport News Public Schools are also hiring for several positions, including bus drivers, substitute teachers, child nutrition employees, custodians, HVAC technicians, plumbers, electricians, painters and landscapers.

For more information, visit www.nnschools.org/hr or call (757) 881-5061.