Two people displaced after house fire in Suffolk

Suffolk, Va. — Two people are displaced after a house fire in the 300 block of Festival Court.

Officials say this happened just before 5:30 P.M. Saturday evening.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from attic area of the home.

Once fire officials entered the structure, they encountered heavy flames in the attic.

The fire was placed under control 30 minutes later.

Two adults were home at the time of the fire, none of them were hurt.

Firefighters were also able to safely locate the family’s cat.

The residents of the home are displaced and will stay with neighbors.

There’s no word on what caused the fire.