The Locker Room Show | July 21

On this week's Locker Room Show, Mitch caught up with Hampton Roads' Kam Chancellor and Eli Harold at their annual youth football camp. It's their last break before training camp picks up, which was also a topic at the top of our show.

Kirk Cousins and the Redskins failed the agree to a contract extension so Kirk dished out his thoughts on what he's looking for this upcoming season in terms of knowing if the 'Skins are right for him or not .

The Monarchs talked about the benchmark that was last season and how they'll use it to fuel the upcoming season.

Although not posted to the web, Larry Fedora, the head football coach at North Carolina talked about Old Dominion and how they're going to be tougher than five years ago, when the Heels won 80-20 in Chapel Hill.