PENN & TELLER: FOOL US new episode, Thursday 7/27 at 8pm on WGNT 27

Posted 12:28 am, July 22, 2017, by , Updated at 01:28PM, July 21, 2017

 

“Teller Flips a Bird” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

ICONIC COMEDIAN LOUIE ANDERSON MAKES A SPECIAL APPEARANCE — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out.  Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.  The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets.  The magicians featured in the episode include Misty Lee, Shin Lim, Andi Gradwin and Hatfields.  Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#403).  Original airdate 7/27/2017.