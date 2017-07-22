MASTERS OF ILLUSION, Friday 7/28 starting at 8pm on WGNT 27

**All New** “Dancing Broomstick, Fast Coins, and One Giant Buzzsaw” — (8:00-8:30 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

GUESS WHAT’S IN THE BOX — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Billy Kidd, Xavier Mortimer, Jarrett and Raja, Nathan Burton, Chris Korn, Leon Etienne and Greg Gleason (#407). Original airdate 7/28/2017.

“Manipulation, Transformation and Two Impalers” — (8:30-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

QUESTIONING YOUR SENSES — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Barry and Stuart, Eric Jones, Murray SawChuck, Jonathan Pendragon, Chris Randall and Neil Croswell (#403). Original airdate 7/7/2017.