Heat Advisory in effect Friday 10:00 am until 8:00 pm

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?, Monday 7/24 starting at 9pm on WGNT 27

Posted 1:17 pm, July 21, 2017, by

Whose Line Is It Anyway? — “Brad Sherwood 2” — Image WL411_Brad Sherwood 2_0002.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Wayne Brady, Colin Mochrie, Ryan Stiles and Brad Sherwood — Photo: Robert Voets/The CW — ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

 

**All New** “Brad Sherwood 2” — (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

COMEDY AT ITS BEST Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Brad Sherwood, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience.  The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs.  After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode.  Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#411).     Original airdate 7/24/2017.

“Joey Fatone” — (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, D) (HDTV)

THEY ARE ALL ‘NSYNC WITH GUEST STAR APPEARANCE BY JOEY FATONE Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Jeff Davis, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience.  The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs.  After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode.  Directed by Geraldine Dowd (408).  Original airdate 7/26/2016.