Virginia ranks first in rudest customers

NEW YORK, N.Y. – If you’ve ever worked in customer care in the Old Dominion state, this might not come as a shock to you.

This week LivePerson released data this week on how polite and rude U.S. consumers are to customer care professionals when behind a screen such as a phone or a computer.

Virginia came in the top spot.

The company analyzed millions of customer care conversations across more than 500 brands, studying “hard” and “soft” curse words across demographics.

“Soft curses” are categorized as non-curse expressions like “shoot” and “heck,” while “hard curses” include the seven dirty words you can’t say on television.

Although Virginia is the #1 rudest state to customer service workers, its residents are most likely to use soft curses than hard curses. The word Virginians resort to the most? “Stupid.”

According to the study, customers behaved better when their identity was known and acted more rudely when anonymous. Men were also found to curse more frequently than women.

The five states that cursed the most include Virginia, New Mexico, Alaska, Iowa and Utah. The five states that were the most polite include Idaho, Maine, North Dakota, Vermont and Wisconsin.

