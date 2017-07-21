Suspect arrested in connection to Hampton nightclub shooting

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division has made an arrest in connection with a shooting investigation that took place on July 1.

Donnell Anthony Hobbs, 30, of Hampton, was arrested in connection to a shooting outside the Charm’d Lounge in the first block of Wythe Creek Road in Hampton. Public Safety Communications received a call at approximately 11:45 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 55-year-old Newport News woman and a 27-year-old Newport News woman each suffering from a gunshot wound. Both victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Their injuries were non-life threatening.

After investigation, police concluded that neither victim appeared to have been purposefully targeted by the suspect. The exact motive and consequences for the incident are still unknown at this time.

Hobbs has been charged with two counts of Maiming, two counts of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and one count of Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling.

Anyone with more information that will assist the police is encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).