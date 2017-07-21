Portsmouth Police looking for convenience store robbery suspects

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth Police are looking for two suspects who stole from a convenience store located in the 4000 block of Portsmouth Blvd. on July 17.

The suspects reportedly stole three cases of beer from the store. According to stills from the store’s surveillance camera, they are two black males who were seen wearing white T-shirts. One of the suspects had a dreadlocked hairstyle.

If anyone has information about the identities of these suspects, they are encouraged to call the Chesapeake Crime Line at 1-800-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or text “CHESTIP” with information to CRIMES (274637).