Ohio police arrest ‘dangerous’ fugitive wanted in Virginia

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio police pursued a man wanted for sex crimes and other offenses in Virginia after they said he allegedly attempted a home invasion in west Columbus.

Hilliard Ohio Police released a picture of the suspect Christopher Demoranville, of Brunswick. Demoranville is wanted in Virginia, for stalking a woman and sex crimes against a teenage girl.

Multiple agencies joined the hunt for Demoranville, and citizens were warned not to open their door. He was captured and taken into custody. There were no reported injuries.

The search for Demoranville has stretched as far north as Rhode Island and previously, west to Illinois. Deputies said he’s hard to track because he’s using multiple burner phones, CBS 6 reported.

Disturbing images have appeared on social media about those crimes: the small town of Broadnax in Brunswick County is buzzing with word that the wanted man is on the run.

“He has some pending charges in Mecklenburg, adjacent to us for sex crimes with a minor,” said Brunswick County Sheriff Brian Roberts. “He took off and has been terrorizing our victim via social media ever since.”

Roberts says an image of Demoranville holding a gun to his head is the latest in a series of posts that has caught their eye and he’s calling for a quick capture.

“His criminal history, the things he is saying on social media, we are very concerned,” said Roberts. “That’s why we put out descriptors of him and the vehicle he is in. We need all the help we can get to get this guy off the streets.”

Demoranville is wanted in three different jurisdictions. The most serious charge involves sex crimes against a minor in Mecklenburg County. Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett that Demoranville met the teenage girl while he was a delivery driver at a Domino’s pizza restaurant in South Hill.

He’s also wanted for stalking and threatening his ex-fiancée in Brunswick.

“He’s putting out things and threatening her,” said Roberts. “He’s a real nasty guy.”

Demoranville is to be treated as armed and dangerous and he was last seen in a 2008 white GMC Yukon with Virginia tags VFT-1471.

He is described as a bald white male, 5’11’’ tall, and 185 pounds.

If you see Christopher Demoranville call 911 or the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 848-3133.