× ODU expert warns smartphone users of “smishing” scam

NORFOLK, Va. – A simple text reply could put vital personal information into the hands of internet-based criminals.

Hongyi “Michael” Wu, the Director of Old Dominion University’s Center for Cybersecurity Education and Research, is warning smartphone users of a rising “dangerous scam technique” called “smishing”.

The scam is similar to phishing emails but they are sent via text.

The messages usually include a phone number or link.

Criminals send them to trick targets into replying with personal information like passwords and credit card numbers.

Wu said “smishing” has been around since 2008 but as the number of smartphone users increase so does the scam.

“Most people trust text messages more than emails. Smishing messages often prey on people’s sense of urgency,” Wu said in a recent press release. “We often presume text messages come from our friends and trusted companies.”

He also mentioned that urgency makes people more vulnerable than they might be to phishing emails sent to a computer.

“Online users who use computers with large screens can view messages more carefully. In contrast, when we use mobile devices, we tend to skim through messages quickly and make mistakes” he said.

How to avoid becoming a victim?

Wu said follow the small practices you would with other cyber scams like verify texts from bank or credit card companies and avoid messages from unknown senders.

Wu told News 3 there is no way to block smishing messages.