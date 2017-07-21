No injuries in Suffolk house fire

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a residential structure fire in the 200 block of Friar Court early Friday afternoon.

Dispatchers were notified of the incident at approximately 2:11 p.m. Crews arrived at the scene at approximately 2:17 p.m. to heavy flames and smoke coming from the front of the home.

A total of 49 fire personnel assisted with the incident due to extreme temperatures. Individual crews worked in 10 minute intervals followed by 30 minutes of rest.

Two adults and one child were at home at the time of the fire and were able to get out of the home safely without injuries. The residents, along with another adult who was not home at the time of the incident, are displaced due to the fire. The American Red Cross is providing assistance.

The fire was brought under control at 2:52 p.m. and no fire personnel were injured.

At this time, there is no information on the cause of the fire.