Man steals from elderly woman at Norfolk thrift shop

NORFOLK, Va. – A man stole a purse from an elderly woman in a wheelchair at a thrift shop Wednesday.

Thrift Store USA posted photos and a surveillance video of the suspect on their Facebook page.

The store said that the incident happened after 2:30 pm. Employees were not able to file a police report because the suspect stole personal property and did not shoplift from the store itself.

The store manager got in touch with the woman and gave her the officer’s information so she could file a report herself.

At this time, there is no information on the identities of the suspect or the victim. The investigation remains ongoing.