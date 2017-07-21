× Heat Advisory in effect, take safety precautions

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.- Hot! Hot! Hot! Another day of hot temperatures which will continue into the weekend.

Eastern VA and Eastern NC are in a heat advisory for Friday, meaning heat index of at least 105°F but less than 115°F for less than 3 hours per day, or nighttime lows above 80°F for 2 consecutive days.

Health officials warn of heat stroke and other heat-related illnesses. To take action for your health drink more water and wear lightweight, light colored clothing.

It is also important to get out of the heat often to cool down your body. Air conditioned cars, shopping centers, cooling centers are all great places to escape the elements.

In Norfolk the Lambert’s Point and Norview Rec Centers are cooling centers. Officials also suggest libraries as an easy place to get cool.