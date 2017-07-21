× First Warning Traffic – Friday bridge openings, Downtown Norfolk road closure and interstate lane closures for the weekend

BRIDGE OPENINGS:

Gilmerton Bridge 8:00 AM

James River Bridge 12:00 PM

Coleman Bridge 2:00 PM

NORFOLK: St Paul’s Blvd closed SB this weekend

St Paul’s Blvd southbound will close to all traffic 7pm. Fri, July 21 – 5am Mon, July 24 for utility work. Traffic will be detoured.

NORFOLK: Kempsville Road will close to southbound traffic under I-264 from 7 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday this weekend, July 21-24. This closure was rescheduled from last weekend, when the work was postponed due to a heavy rainstorm.

A detour will direct traffic to turn left on Center Drive and right on Newtown Road, back to Kempsville Road (map below).

The lane closures will extend from the signal at Center Drive to approximately Blackstone Street. Additionally, the left lane of northbound Kempsville Road will be closed, reducing traffic to one lane for northbound traffic in that area.

Access to entrances to the churches in the immediate vicinity of the lane closures (First Baptist Norfolk and Calvary Presbyterian) will remain open. The sidewalk to the east of the northbound lanes of traffic will also remain open.

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT

I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Alternating lane closures on I-664 south from 26 th Street to Terminal Avenue in Newport News: July 22 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Single-lane closure on I-664 north between 25 th Street (Exit 6) and 35 th Street (Exit 5) in Newport News: July 22 from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Single-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

I-64, High Rise Bridge: Single-lane closures westbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: July 22 from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Single-lane closures westbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Peninsula: Single-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows: Alternating lane closures across two lanes eastbound near the I-664 Interchange (Exit 264): July 22 from 9 p.m. to 10 a.m.

Single-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows:

I-664 Northbound, Peninsula: Alternating lane closures at the ramp from I-664 north to I-64 east. One lane will remain open at all times: July 22 from 9 p.m. to 10 a.m.

Alternating lane closures at the ramp from I-664 north to I-64 east. One lane will remain open at all times:

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk: Alternating single-lane closures July 16-22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.



ERT WEEKLY MAINTENANCE SCHEDULE Friday, July 21 to Friday, July 28

I-264 East: Single lane closure July 24-25 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning inside the Downtown Tunnel.

U.S. 58 West: Alternating lane closures on U.S. 58 West between Midtown Tunnel westbound and London Boulevard July 23-27 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane will remain open at all times.

Get the latest updates on maintenance activities at the ERT Project by visiting www.DriveERT.com