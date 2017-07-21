× First Warning Forecast: Tracking dangerous heat this weekend

***A Heat Advisory remain in effect until 8 PM today for most of eastern Virginia and eastern North Carolina. Heat index values will reach 105 to 110.***

Keeping a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm this evening. Most areas will stay dry though. Lows in the upper 70s under partly cloudy skies.

If you thought today felt humid, just wait until the weekend. High pressure continues to build in bringing hot and humid conditions. Temperatures will soar to the mid and upper 90s on Saturday, with heat index values near 110 degrees! It’s going to be another scorcher on Sunday with highs in the mid and upper 90s. Skies will be partly cloudy with a chance for an afternoon shower or storm. If any storms form, there is a chance for them to become strong to severe.

We are tracking a cold front for Monday, which will bring better chances for some showers and storms. It will still be hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Some relief finally! Tuesday expect highs in the mid and upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. Looks like we’ll continue to trend in the 80s through Friday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. PM showers/storms (25%). Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and storms, otherwise mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 10-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity

