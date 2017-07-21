Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week: Pagoda Restaurant and Tea House

NORFOLK, Va. – Downtown Norfolk is holding its Summer Restaurant Week from July 16 to July 23.

It’s the 23rd restaurant week and its bigger and better than ever.

They’ve got 27 restaurants participating, one local favorite is back on the map, the Pagoda Restaurant and Tea House!

After being closed for over a year, the restaurant is back open and is participating in this summers’ restaurant week.

They’re offering $12 lunch specials and a $25 dinner menu and have an international flavor with mixes of Asian, American, Greek and Italian dishes.

More about the historic Pagoda:

Located on the waterfront in Freemason Harbor – The Marine Observation Tower also known as the Taiwanese Pagoda is the centerpiece for the tranquil garden. The tower was a 1989 gift to the Commonwealth of Virginia and the City of Norfolk honoring Taiwan’s trading ties with Virginia. The two-story pagoda, with Chinese architectural details and ornamentation, sits on the concrete foundation of an old molasses tank. The Pagoda is the centerpiece of the Oriental Garden. This unique building provides a panoramic view of the beautiful Oriental Garden, the USS Wisconsin, sunsets over the Elizabeth River, and is a beautiful venue for weddings, receptions, and other events with catering provided by the popular waterfront restaurant.