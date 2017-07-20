× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Several days feeling like the triple digits

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Several days of extreme heat… Highs will climb into the mid 90s this afternoon but with the humidity it will feel more like 100. We will see plenty of sunshine today with just a few clouds blending in at times. Rain chances will be slim today. Temperatures will drop into the mid and upper 70s tonight with mainly clear skies.

Heat and humidity continues to climb for Friday and the weekend. Highs will warm into the upper 90s Friday with afternoon heat index values to 105+. Expect sunshine tomorrow morning with clouds building for the afternoon. A “pop-up” shower or storm is possible but most areas will stay dry.

Humidity will increase for the weekend and it will stay hot. Expect highs in the mid 90s on Saturday and upper 90s on Sunday. Dew point values will climb into the mid 70s. That will push afternoon heat index values to near 110°. We will see partly cloudy skies this weekend with isolated showers/storms possible.

Today: A Few Clouds, Hot & Humid. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW/S 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: S/SW 5-10

Tomorrow: AM Sun, PM Clouds, Isolated Showers/Storms (20%), Hot & Humid. Highs in the upper 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

July 20th

1956 F1 Tornado: Henrico Co, F0 Tornado Richmond

1985 F0 Tornado: Goochland Co

