Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Several days feeling like the triple digits
Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Several days of extreme heat… Highs will climb into the mid 90s this afternoon but with the humidity it will feel more like 100. We will see plenty of sunshine today with just a few clouds blending in at times. Rain chances will be slim today. Temperatures will drop into the mid and upper 70s tonight with mainly clear skies.
Heat and humidity continues to climb for Friday and the weekend. Highs will warm into the upper 90s Friday with afternoon heat index values to 105+. Expect sunshine tomorrow morning with clouds building for the afternoon. A “pop-up” shower or storm is possible but most areas will stay dry.
Humidity will increase for the weekend and it will stay hot. Expect highs in the mid 90s on Saturday and upper 90s on Sunday. Dew point values will climb into the mid 70s. That will push afternoon heat index values to near 110°. We will see partly cloudy skies this weekend with isolated showers/storms possible.
Today: A Few Clouds, Hot & Humid. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW/S 5-10
Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: S/SW 5-10
Tomorrow: AM Sun, PM Clouds, Isolated Showers/Storms (20%), Hot & Humid. Highs in the upper 90s. Winds: SW 5-10
Weather & Health
Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)
UV Index: 10 (Very High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Extreme
Tropical Update
No tropical activity
Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)
July 20th
1956 F1 Tornado: Henrico Co, F0 Tornado Richmond
1985 F0 Tornado: Goochland Co
For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR
Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR
Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR
Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar
Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.