Teen reported missing in Texas believed to be in Virginia Beach area

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is looking for help locating a missing child believed to be in the Virginia Beach area.

Haddasha Reed, 16, has been missing from El Paso, Texas since April 21, 2017.

The NCMEC says there is reason to believe she has traveled to Virginia Beach.

Haddasha is described as 5’6″ tall and approximately 110 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and her nose and ears are pierced.

Anyone with information about Haddasha is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the El Paso Police Department at 915-832-4400.