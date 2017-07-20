ODU’s historic run last season is a benchmark for the Monarchs’ upcoming season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IRVING, TX. - The expectations headed into last season were low for Old Dominion. Predicted to finish sixth in the Conference USA's East Division last season, ODU went on to win nine of their last 10 games, finish second in the East, and secured the school's first-ever bowl appearance and victory in the Bahamas Bowl.

Earlier this week, the Monarchs were tabbed to finish third in the conference. They'll have to fill the void left from the departures of quarterback David Washington and receiver Zach Pascal, but the Monarchs have plenty of depth after finishing last season with the fourth fewest seniors in the nation.

Receiver Jonathan Duhart and cornerback Brandon Addison, who both made the All-Conference USA preseason team, traveled down to Texas with head coach Bobby Wilder.

"Last year was really special," said Wilder. "We talked about this in the off-season. We don't want to forget what we accomplished last year, and how we accomplished it. You need to remember all the things you did to have success."

The Monarchs open up the season at home on September 2nd against Albany.