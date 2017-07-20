× Navy SEAL Monument proudly stands at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – America’s heroes will forever be remembered at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront with a new monument honoring Navy SEALs.

The monument proudly stands at the Boardwalk and 38th St., and shows the statue of a warrior surrounded by stars of fallen Navy SEALs and SEAL K-9s who have died in the line of duty.

Etched into the 80,000 pounds of granite is the history of the Navy SEAL’s mission.Surrounding the statue is sand from the many parts of the world where SEALs have fought.

U.S Navy SEALs are special operators who conduct small-uni, high-skill military missions. Their birthplace is right here in Virginia Beach, though now there are also units stationed in California.

Trained to preform in all environments and extreme conditions, SEALs got their name from the areas they operate; sea, air and land.

SEALs target terrorist operations in pursuit of American freedom and put their lives on the line in the most dangerous areas of the world.

The Virginia Beach community, home to many SEALs and SEAL families, will not be able to look upon the finished project for years to come.

Designed by Clark Nexsen, an architectural firm in Virginia Beach, the unveiling and dedication ceremony is set to start at 10 a.m.