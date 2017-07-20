Man arrested after armed robbery of Virginia Beach animal care center

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man has been arrested after attempting to rob an animal care center Wednesday.

Around 6 p.m., police got a report of an armed robbery at Strawberry Animal Care on General Booth Boulevard.

Police said it was reported that the suspect entered the business, displayed a handgun and demanded money.

After getting money the suspect fled on foot.

Officials searched the area and located the suspect near the animal care center.

24-year-old Roscoe Kennedy Charles Jr., was charged with Robbery, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

There were no injuries reported, according to police.

Charles is being held in the Virginia Beach Correctional Center without bond.