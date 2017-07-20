× Looking to transition out of the military? Here’s what you need to know

If you’re preparing to transition out of the military, it can be a little overwhelming.

You have a lot of decisions to make, whether it’s going back to school or just finding a new job. Unfortunately, while you’re trying to make the move, there are people waiting to take advantage of you.

Since July is the Month of the Military Consumer, Military.Consumer.Gov is sharing some advice to keep you from becoming a victim.

Looking to go back to school? Here’s what you should be thinking about to make the most of your benefits.

Graduation rates – Check to see how many students are successfully completing programs.

Loan default rate – A high default rate could be a warning sign that graduates have too much debt or can’t get jobs in their field.

Accreditation – It can affect your ability to transfer credits from one school to another. According to the Federal Trade Commission, regional accreditation is often more beneficial than national.

Get all details and promises from a school in writing

You can compare all of these using the VA’s GI Bill comparison tool.

If you’re looking for a new job, here are some things to keep in mind.

Don’t send money or give out personal information to an unexpected request, whether it’s by text, phone call or email. People trying to deceive you can be convincing, sometimes even using information from your social media accounts to make you think they know you.

Know that no job service can guarantee you a job. If they promise you a job if you pay them – walk away.

Here are some sites where you can find free, official information about federal and postal jobs.

On July 26 there will be a Facebook Live event hosted by Military.Consumer.gov and USAGov 7 p.m. You’ll get consumer tips, advice, and answers to questions from military personnel and their families.