Hertford County Police investigate triple shooting

HERTFORD Co., N.C. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday morning.
Multiple gunshots were reported being heard in the area of Wynne Fork Court.
When officers got there they found two gunshot victims. A third victim was later identified and was taken from the scene in a personal vehicle to the hospital, police said.
Two victims have been released from the hospital but the third has been admitted to a hospital in Norfolk.
Police have not released any information on possible suspects at this time.
If you have information that can help police call the Hertford Police Department at 252-426-5587.
36.169960 -76.466593