Hertford County Police investigate triple shooting

HERTFORD Co., N.C. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday morning.

Multiple gunshots were reported being heard in the area of Wynne Fork Court.

When officers got there they found two gunshot victims. A third victim was later identified and was taken from the scene in a personal vehicle to the hospital, police said.

Two victims have been released from the hospital but the third has been admitted to a hospital in Norfolk.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects at this time.

If you have information that can help police call the Hertford Police Department at 252-426-5587.