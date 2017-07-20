× First Warning Forecast: Tracking extreme heat to end the work week

*** A Heat Advisory is in effect for Friday from 10 AM until 8 PM for the Southside, Peninsula, Middle Peninsula, Eastern Shore, and most of Northeastern North Carolina. Temperatures will climb into the upper 90s with heat index values from 105 to 110.***

Hot, hot, hot! We are tracking several days of extreme heat.

This evening will be warm and humid with an isolated shower or storm possible. Most of us will stay dry. Temperatures will drop into the mid 70s to near 80 overnight with mainly clear skies.

We’re tracking even hotter weather to end the work week. Highs will soar into the upper 90s, with index values 105+. More sunshine in the morning, with increasing clouds in the afternoon. There is a slight chance to see a pop-up shower or storm in the afternoon. Again, most areas will remain hot and dry.

More scorching temperatures for the weekend! Humidity will be on the rise, making temperatures feel even hotter. Highs will be in the mid 90s on Saturday and upper 90s of Sunday. Heat index values will be close to 110 degrees, thanks to the rising humidity. We’ll see partly cloudy skies both days with a slight chance for an afternoon shower or storm.

Another hot day to start the work week, with highs in the low and mid 90s. There is relief on the way though! Highs in the 80s for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Tonight: Mostly clear and warm. Lows in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Morning sunshine with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Isolated showers/storms (20%). Hot and Humid. Highs in the upper 90s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night: A slight chance for an isolated shower or storm, otherwise partly cloudy. Warm and humid. Lows in the mid and upper 70s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.