× Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week: The Barrel Room

NORFOLK, Va. – Downtown Norfolk is holding its Summer Restaurant Week from July 16 to July 23.

It’s the 23rd restaurant week and its bigger and better than ever.

They’ve got 27 restaurants participating, one of them is The Barrel Room on Granby Street.

They describe themselves as “a lively neighborhood eatery featuring live entertainment, craft beer, artisanal wine and premium spirits.”

Their restaurant week theme is “cooking with spirits” and they’re offering a $25 dinner menu.