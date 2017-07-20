HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Energy expert Trent Davis shares tips to conserve energy and save money in the summer heat.
Cooling your Energy Bills on Coast Live
-
Keep cooling costs down with these 5 DIY home projects
-
Tips to reduce vacation stress and save money this Summer on Coast Live
-
How to tell if your windows are letting in the heat and what to do about it on Coast Live
-
Staying Fit, Active and Healthy Through the Summer on Coast Live
-
Great grilling tips for having tasty fun with less work on Coast Live
-
-
A lifestyle expert with tips for getting our busy summer in gear on Coast Live
-
A movie makeup artist has tips for surviving summer heat on Coast Live
-
Drew Brees turns up the heat on keeping cool this summer on Coast Live
-
Tips and Recipes for Summer Party Inspiration on Coast Live
-
The Wheres and Hows of Summer Travel on Coast Live
-
-
Summer survival hacks for moms on Coast Live
-
A happiness expert gives advice for joyful journeys on Coast Live
-
Learning to make your landscape environmentally friendly on Coast Live