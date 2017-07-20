Animal shelters in Hampton Roads work to keep dogs cool in extreme heat

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A North Carolina animal shelter is weighing a terrible decision to euthanize their dogs because of the heat.

The Bertie County Humane Society tells News 3 they have limited space and dogs are out in life threatening weather.

Animal shelters in Hampton Roads say it can be a challenge to keep dogs cool in the summer months.

The Portsmouth Humane Society said a dog’s daily routine is different than normal.

Limited time outside is one way to keep dogs healthy in high temperatures. The Portsmouth Humane Society said dogs are walked twice a day, but only for bathroom breaks.

Animal Care Technician, Alecia White said, “You have to think of it like being outside with a fur coat on. It’s gonna be hot. They have ways to cool themselves down, but it’s still gonna be hot for them.”

Play time for dog’s is also cut short when it’s 85 degrees out hotter outside, and for the Norfolk SPCA it’s 75 degrees.

Sprinklers and blow up pools are out for them to cool when dogs show signs of heat exhaustion.

“Excessive painting, not wanting to walk, excessively trying to go back inside,” White said.

The fun doesn’t stop outside when it gets too hot. There’s an indoor play area for dogs to enjoy and dog treats with food inside.

White added, “We even use their kibbles sometimes just put them in a little bit of water or pop it in the freezer and they have little ice cube treats that we pass out through out the day.”