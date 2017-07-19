Ticketmaster announces eligible shows for settlement vouchers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Did you buy tickets from Ticketmaster between October 21, 1999 and February 27, 2013?

If so, you may be eligible for a voucher that can be redeemed for two general admission tickets to certain shows.

Ticketmaster posted hundreds of events following the Schlesinger v. Ticketmaster class action case that was settled in 2013. Hundreds of events are eligible across the U.S., including several in the Virginia Beach area.

Each voucher can potentially be redeemed for two general admission tickets to any eligible show listed on the settlement website and a total of two vouchers (four tickets) can be used on any event.

To see if you have a voucher, log into your account at ticketmaster.com and check ‘Active Vouchers.’ The vouchers can be redeemed at settlement.livenation.com. Choose Virginia Beach in the drop-down menu and a list of eligible shows will appear.

The eligible event list for Schlesinger v. Ticketmaster has been updated and is available at https://t.co/au5xGErftb pic.twitter.com/JmxiX599sk — TM Fan Support (@TMfanSupport) July 18, 2017

Ticketmaster has also issued Discount Codes to class members, which will be valid until June of 2020 and will allow class members to receive discounts for future ticket purchases and/or receive discounts on future UPS ticket deliveries. Redeem Discount Codes on Ticketmaster.com.

For frequently asked questions, visit here, and for more information on the settlement, visit here.