Sailor injured on USS Mason at local shipyard

NORFOLK, Va. – A US Navy Sailor was injured on the USS Mason Wednesday while the ship was docked at Marine Hydraulics International shipyard for a maintenance availability.

The incident occurred around 8 a.m., though Navy officials would not say how exactly the Sailor was injured.

Several Norfolk Fire-Rescue units responded to the pier to assist the injured Sailor.

The Sailor was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The USS Mason arrived at the Marine Hydraulics International shipyard on Monday.