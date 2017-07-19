Sailor injured on USS Mason at local shipyard

Posted 2:05 pm, July 19, 2017, by , Updated at 02:07PM, July 19, 2017

Image showing Sailor being hoisted from USS Mason (WTKR News 3)

NORFOLK, Va. – A US Navy Sailor was injured on the USS Mason Wednesday while the ship was docked at Marine Hydraulics International shipyard for a maintenance availability.

The incident occurred around 8 a.m., though Navy officials would not say how exactly the Sailor was injured.

Several Norfolk Fire-Rescue units responded to the pier to assist the injured Sailor.

The Sailor was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The USS Mason arrived at the Marine Hydraulics International shipyard on Monday.