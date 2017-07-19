Possible World War II era unexploded ordnance found near Hatteras Island

HATTERAS, N.C. – A potential World War II era unexploded ordnance was found in a remote area near Hatteras Island, the National Park Service announced.

The National Park Service located the ordnance Tuesday and contacted the U.S. Navy.

The U.S. Navy’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit arrived and used controlled dentonation to render it safe.

This is the second unexploded ordnance in the last six days. The U.S. Coast Guard closed off access to Shelly Island in North Carolina’s Outer Banks Friday after what a possible unexploded ordnance was discovered.

Outer Banks Group Superintendent David Hallac said, “the disposal of two unexploded ordnances in the last six days serves as a reminder of the part the Outer Banks played during World War II. I greatly appreciate the support the U.S. Navy has provided.”