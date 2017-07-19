Officials: Kids playing with lighter causes fire at Chesapeake duplex

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Children playing with a lighter caused a fire at a duplex in South Norfolk, according to fire officials.

Firefighters were called to the 1700 block of Acorn Street Wednesday afternoon for a reported fire at 6:30 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from a one story duplex.

Crews entered the home and brought the fire under control 15 minutes later.

The fire caused significant damage to the entire duplex.

One adult and three children who lived in the home will be displaced. The American Red Cross is helping the family.

There were no reported injuries.