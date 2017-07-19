Man accused of taking video of teen in Virginia Beach store dressing room

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – New court records give insight into accusations against a 30-year-old man arrested for allegedly taking a video of a teenage girl in a Target dressing room.

Matthew Rush remains locked up in the Virginia Beach Jail being held without bond.

Police said they were called to the Target on Independence Boulevard on May 22. The teen told police she noticed what appeared to be a cell phone near the bottom of the door and contacted the loss prevention officer.

They said the suspect ran out of the store.

Rush was arrested a few days later and charged with producing/distributing child porn and unlawful filming.

Court records indicate that police searched Rush’s phone and alleged found “multiple photos and videos of females to include a naked female being filmed through a window, females changing in dressing rooms and upskirts.”

Rush declined an interview.