Hokies and ‘Hoos land multiple players on the All-ACC Preseason team

Posted 4:44 pm, July 19, 2017, by

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The defending national champion Clemson Tigers are bringing back ample firepower to make a run at a repeat this upcoming college football season. Wednesday morning the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) released the All-ACC Preseason team, voted on by members of the media covering the league.

Wide receiver Cam Phillips of the Virginia Tech Hokies carries the ball following his reception. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

The Tigers landed five student-athletes on the team, three on offense, and two on defense .

Virginia Tech faced the Tigers in the ACC Championship game last season, but many see the Hokies having to fill some major voids left from departing players.

Hokies senior receiver Cam Phillips is the vocal leader of the offense, and finished second on the team in receiving yards last season with 983 on 76 catches. Offensive tackle Wyatt Teller was selected as one of the five offensive lineman named to the first team.

The lone Hokies defensive player to make the team was cornerback Tremaine Edmunds. The Danville, Virginia native finished with one interception and 106 tackles in his first full season of starting.

Quin Blanding and Bryce Hall react after a defensive play against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. (Photo: Lance King/Getty Images)

Virginia’s Micah Kiser and Quin Blanding have been staples of the Cavaliers defense since their arrivals. Blanding, the former Bayside Marlin, bypassed his NFL draft prospects to finish off his career with the ‘Hoos. The safety finished 2016 with two interceptions and a fumble recovery, while racking up 118 tackles.

Kiser, entering his third season of starting, amassed 133 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and two fumble recoveries last season.

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson of Louisville was chosen to repeat as ACC Player of the Year after a record-setting 2016 campaign in which he averaged 393.4 yards per game of total offense and accounted for 51 touchdowns, both ACC single-season records. His 1,571 rushing yards and 21 rushing touchdowns were also ACC records for a quarterback.

 

 

 

2017 All-ACC Preseason Football Team
 
Offense
WR – Deon Cain, Jr., Clemson
WR – Ahmmon Richards, So., Miami
WR – Cam Phillips, Sr., Virginia Tech
TE – Cam Serigne, Sr.-r, Wake Forest
AP – Jaylen Samuels, Sr., NC State
OT – Mitch Hyatt, Jr., Clemson
OT – Brian O’Neill, Jr.-r, Pitt
OG – Tyrone Crowder, Sr.-r, Clemson
OG – Wyatt Teller, Sr.-r, Virginia Tech
C – Alec Eberle, Jr.-r, Florida State
QB – Lamar Jackson, Jr., Louisville
RB – Mark Walton, Jr., Miami
RB – Dedrick Mills, So., Georgia Tech
 
Defense
DE – Harold Landry, Sr., Boston College
DE – Bradley Chubb, Sr., NC State
DT – Dexter Lawrence, So., Clemson
DT – Christian Wilkins, Jr., Clemson
LB – Micah Kiser, Sr.-r, Virginia
LB – Shaquille Quarterman, So., Miami
LB – Tremaine Edmunds, Jr., Virginia Tech
CB – Tarvarus McFadden, Jr., Florida State
CB – Jaire Alexander, Jr., Louisville
S – Derwin James, So.-r, Florida State
S – Quin Blanding, Sr., Virginia
 
Special Teams
PK – Michael Badgley, Jr., Miami
P – A.J. Cole III, Jr., NC State
SP – Quadree Henderson, Jr., Pitt