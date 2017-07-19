Hokies and ‘Hoos land multiple players on the All-ACC Preseason team

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The defending national champion Clemson Tigers are bringing back ample firepower to make a run at a repeat this upcoming college football season. Wednesday morning the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) released the All-ACC Preseason team, voted on by members of the media covering the league.

The Tigers landed five student-athletes on the team, three on offense, and two on defense .

Virginia Tech faced the Tigers in the ACC Championship game last season, but many see the Hokies having to fill some major voids left from departing players.

Hokies senior receiver Cam Phillips is the vocal leader of the offense, and finished second on the team in receiving yards last season with 983 on 76 catches. Offensive tackle Wyatt Teller was selected as one of the five offensive lineman named to the first team.

The lone Hokies defensive player to make the team was cornerback Tremaine Edmunds. The Danville, Virginia native finished with one interception and 106 tackles in his first full season of starting.

Virginia’s Micah Kiser and Quin Blanding have been staples of the Cavaliers defense since their arrivals. Blanding, the former Bayside Marlin, bypassed his NFL draft prospects to finish off his career with the ‘Hoos. The safety finished 2016 with two interceptions and a fumble recovery, while racking up 118 tackles.

Kiser, entering his third season of starting, amassed 133 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and two fumble recoveries last season.

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson of Louisville was chosen to repeat as ACC Player of the Year after a record-setting 2016 campaign in which he averaged 393.4 yards per game of total offense and accounted for 51 touchdowns, both ACC single-season records. His 1,571 rushing yards and 21 rushing touchdowns were also ACC records for a quarterback.

2017 All-ACC Preseason Football Team

Offense

WR – Deon Cain, Jr., Clemson

WR – Ahmmon Richards, So., Miami

WR – Cam Phillips, Sr., Virginia Tech

TE – Cam Serigne, Sr.-r, Wake Forest

AP – Jaylen Samuels, Sr., NC State

OT – Mitch Hyatt, Jr., Clemson

OT – Brian O’Neill, Jr.-r, Pitt

OG – Tyrone Crowder, Sr.-r, Clemson

OG – Wyatt Teller, Sr.-r, Virginia Tech

C – Alec Eberle, Jr.-r, Florida State

QB – Lamar Jackson, Jr., Louisville

RB – Mark Walton, Jr., Miami

RB – Dedrick Mills, So., Georgia Tech

Defense

DE – Harold Landry, Sr., Boston College

DE – Bradley Chubb, Sr., NC State

DT – Dexter Lawrence, So., Clemson

DT – Christian Wilkins, Jr., Clemson

LB – Micah Kiser, Sr.-r, Virginia

LB – Shaquille Quarterman, So., Miami

LB – Tremaine Edmunds, Jr., Virginia Tech

CB – Tarvarus McFadden, Jr., Florida State

CB – Jaire Alexander, Jr., Louisville

S – Derwin James, So.-r, Florida State

S – Quin Blanding, Sr., Virginia

Special Teams

PK – Michael Badgley, Jr., Miami

P – A.J. Cole III, Jr., NC State

SP – Quadree Henderson, Jr., Pitt