Hampton University professor wins $1M from Virginia Lottery scratcher

HAMPTON, Va. – A Hampton University professor recently won $1 million from a Virginia Lottery scratcher!

Dr. Calvin Lowe picked up a Gold Bar Bonanza ticket at the 7-Eleven store at 744 J. Clyde Morris Boulevard in Newport News.

When Dr. Lowe scratched the ticket, he thought he might have won the top prize of $1 million, but he had to get his magnifying glass to be sure!

Dr. Lowe had the option of taking the full $1 million over 30 years or a one-time cash payment option of $675,982 before taxes. He chose the cash!

He said he plans to save most of his winnings for retirement.

Dr. Lowe is the Dean of the School of Science at Hampton University. When he told his secretary about his big win, she asked if she was losing a boss and he assured her he has no plans to quit!

The 7-Eleven store where Dr. Lowe bought the ticket will receive a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

Gold Bar Bonanza features prizes ranging from $10 to $1 million. This is the first $1,000,000 prize claimed in this game, so three top prizes remain unclaimed. The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 1,101,600. The odds of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 3.28.