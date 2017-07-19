× Habitat for Humanity and GEICO to provide home, car to deserving Virginia Beach family

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Alexander family is getting a new home – and a new car!

The South Hampton Roads chapter of Habitat for Humanity partnered with GEICO to buy a home for Samantha Alexander and her son and daughter in May 2016, spending 11 months on renovations. The home has three bedrooms, 1.5 baths and is 1,200 square feet.

Alexander is a single mother who has been in the Army Reserve since 2006. She works at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard as a transportation assistant.

The Alexanders’ new vehicle was donated through a partnership between GEICO and Hall Automotive. As part of the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program, Hall Automotive Body Shops repair the vehicles to donate to deserving local military and responder families.

The home dedication will be on July 24 at 4 p.m. at 653 Liberty Bell Road in Virginia Beach.