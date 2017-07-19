First Warning Traffic – Wednesday bridge openings, road work

BRIDGE OPENING:



Gilmerton Bridge 6:50 AM

FULL RAMP AND ROAD CLOSURES SCHEDULED OVERNIGHT

Detours will be in place during closures starting Sunday, July 16

NEWPORT NEWS —Contractor crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will close the following ramps and streets to perform construction activities on the first and second segments of the I-64 Widening Project:

Segment I: Full closure in both directions on Industrial Park Drive under the I-64 overpasses between Ridgeview Drive and Trusswood Lane on July 17 and July 19, from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. in the morning.

During the VA-105 east ramp to I-64 eastbound closure, traffic will be detoured as follows:

Eastbound traffic on Fort Eustis Boulevard (VA-105 east) to I-64 east will be detoured through the Fort Eustis Boulevard Interchange:

Continue straight on Fort Eustis Boulevard (VA-105 east)

Keep right and follow signs for I-64 west

Keep right to stay on Exit 250 A to Fort Eustis Boulevard (VA-105 west)

Keep right and follow signs for I-64 east

During the Industrial Park Drive closure, traffic will be detoured as follows:

Southbound/Westbound Industrial Park Drive (from Jefferson Avenue) will be detoured to Fort Eustis Boulevard (Route 105) to Warwick Boulevard (Route 60):

Drive west on Route 143 Jefferson Avenue to Route 105 Fort Eustis Boulevard

Turn left onto Route 105 Fort Eustis Boulevard west

Take the second exit on the right onto Route 60 Warwick Boulevard east

Turn left onto Industrial Park Drive

Northbound/Eastbound Industrial Park Drive (from Warwick Boulevard) will be detoured to Fort Eustis Boulevard (Route 105) to Jefferson Avenue (Route 60)

Drive west on Route 60 Warwick Boulevard

Exit onto Route 105 Fort Eustis Boulevard east

Turn right onto Route 143 Jefferson Avenue

Turn right onto Industrial Park Drive

During the I-64 west off-ramp to VA-143 north (exit 243B) closure, traffic will be detoured as follows:

Take Exit 242A to Humelsine Parkway (VA-199 west)

Keep right and follow signs for VA-143 detour

Exit right at the Williamsburg VA-143 exit

Additional scheduled lane closures for the I-64 Widening project this week include:

Segment I:

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west July 16-20 as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting near Fort Eustis Boulevard (exit 250) and ending near Jefferson Avenue (exit 255). The Sunday night eastbound closure will not begin before 10 p.m.

Right lane closure on Fort Eustis Boulevard (VA-105) in both directions at the I-64 overpass on July 17-21, starting at 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Segment II:

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (Exit 247) July 16-20, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

20-minute stoppages on Jefferson Avenue (Route 143) at the I-64 overpass in both directions on July 16-20, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Project information, construction updates, and additional weekly lane closures are available on the VDOT website at http://i64widening.org/ and on Twitter and Facebook.

ERT WEEKLY MAINTENANCE DOWNTOWN AND MIDTOWN TUNNELS Friday, July 14 to Friday, July 21

U.S. 58 West: Midtown Tunnel open with a single lane closure July 19-20 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

VA164 West: Alternating lane closures on VA164 West between London Boulevard and the West Norfolk Bridge, Wednesday through Friday, July 19-21 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day. One lane will remain open at all times.

VA164 West On-Ramp from Railroad Avenue: Single lane closure on VA164 West on-ramp from Railroad Avenue to VA164 West Norfolk Bridge, Wednesday through Friday, July 19-21 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day. The ramp will remain open at all times.

Get the latest updates on maintenance activities at the ERT Project by visiting www.DriveERT.com

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT July 16-22

I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Single-lane closures in both directions at the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Northbound July 19-20 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Alternating lane closures on I-664 south from 26 th Street to Terminal Avenue in Newport News: July 19-20 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. July 21 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. July 22 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Single-lane closure on I-664 north between 25 th Street (Exit 6) and 35 th Street (Exit 5) in Newport News: July 21-22 from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

I-64, High Rise Bridge: Single-lane closures westbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: July 16-20 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. July 21 from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. July 22 from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.

I-64 Reversible Roadway: The Reversible Roadway will be closed as follows: July 17-21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 17-19 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

I-564 Westbound, Norfolk: Single-lane closures westbound at the Runway Tunnel as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: July 20 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

I-264 Eastbound/Westbound, Norfolk: Single-lane closures, alternating lane closures across all lanes and full-ramp closures as follows. Detours will be in place for the ramp closures: Single-lane closure eastbound July 16-20 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. between Waterside Drive (Exit 9) and Tidewater Drive (Exit 10) in Norfolk. One lane will remain open at all times. The off-ramp from I-264 east to Saint Paul’s Boulevard (Exit 9) as well as the on-ramp from Market Street to I-264 west will be closed July 18-20 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Southside: Single-lane closures, alternating lane closures across all lanes and full-ramp closures as follows. Detours will be in place for the ramp closures only, and no two consecutive ramps will be closed at the same time. The ramp from I-64 east at Exit 291-B (I-464/US-17/VA-186 south) in Chesapeake will be closed July 16-20 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The off-ramp from I-64 east to Exit 278 (Chesapeake Boulevard) in Norfolk will be closed July 16-20 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The off-ramp from I-64 east to Exit 277-A (Tidewater Drive south) in Norfolk will be closed July 16-20 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The on-ramp from Granby Street to I-64 west in Norfolk will be closed July 16-20 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Single-lane closures, alternating lane closures across all lanes and full-ramp closures as follows. Detours will be in place for the ramp closures only, and no two consecutive ramps will be closed at the same time. Single-lane closures in both directions July 17-20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting at 15 th View Street (Exit 272) in Norfolk and ending before Indian River Road (Exit 286-A) in Virginia Beach. Single-lane closures westbound starting past Granby Street/I-564 (Exit 276) and ending past 4 th View Street (Exit 273) in Norfolk: July 17-20 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Peninsula: Single-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows: Alternating lane closures across two lanes eastbound near the I-664 Interchange (Exit 264): July 16-20 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. July 21 from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. July 22 from 9 p.m. to 10 a.m. Alternating lane closures in both directions July 16-20 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting past Old Stage Road (Exit 227) and ending past Camp Peary (Exit 238). Alternating lane closures in both directions July 17-19 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. between Camp Peary and VA-199 west (Exit 242-A). Single-lane closures eastbound July 17-21 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting past J. Clyde Morris Boulevard (Exit 258-B) and ending before Hampton Roads Center Parkway (Exit 261-A) in Newport News.

I-664 Northbound, Peninsula: Alternating lane closures at the ramp from I-664 north to I-64 east. One lane will remain open at all times: July 16-20 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. July 21 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. July 22 from 9 p.m. to 10 a.m.

I-664 Northbound/Southbound, Southside: Single-lane closures and full-ramp closures as follows. No two consecutive ramps will be closed at the same time, and detours will be in place: Single-lane closure northbound July 20 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting near College Drive and ending near the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel.

I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: I-564 lane closures will extend one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Te­­­­­­­rminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. One lane will remain open at all times. Single-lane closures eastbound July 17-21 from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dual-lane closures westbound July 17-20 from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. Single-lane closures westbound July 17-21 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

I-564 lane closures will extend one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Te­­­­­­­rminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. One lane will remain open at all times. For more information on the I-564 Intermodal Connector, please visit I564intermodal.com.

VA-199 (Humelsine Parkway) Eastbound, James City County: Ramp closures as follows. Detours will be in place: The ramp from Humelsine Parkway east to Merrimac Trail east/west (Route 143) will be closed July 19-20 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Courtland Interchange Project: US-58, Southampton County: Consecutive, alternating lane closures across all lanes eastbound and westbound on U.S. 58 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650) as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Starting at 6 p.m. July 17 and ending no later than noon July 21.

I-95 Bridge Replacement over the Meherrin River, Greensville County: Alternating lane closures across all lanes in both directions starting at Exit 11 (Route 58) and ending before Exit 8 (Route 301) as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: July 17-20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 17-20 from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. the following morning.

